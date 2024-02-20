Compound Price Reaches $59.75 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $59.75 or 0.00114465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $482.92 million and $38.13 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00034671 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00020336 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006671 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001909 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,082,206 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

