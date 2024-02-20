Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.92 billion and $187.67 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $10.13 or 0.00019482 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00072857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00025936 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007663 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 387,414,575 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.