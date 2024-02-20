CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $645-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $652.97 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.570-0.600 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,524. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.