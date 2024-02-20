Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 5,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 5,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Creative Medical Technology by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 89,886 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

