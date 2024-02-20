Critical Contrast: GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) and Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) and Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Nordic Semiconductor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 3 8 0 2.73 Nordic Semiconductor ASA 2 2 2 0 2.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus target price of $65.92, suggesting a potential upside of 20.95%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than Nordic Semiconductor ASA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

14.8% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Nordic Semiconductor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Nordic Semiconductor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 13.80% 10.16% 6.09% Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Nordic Semiconductor ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $7.39 billion 4.04 $1.02 billion $1.84 29.62 Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.09 96.58

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic Semiconductor ASA. GLOBALFOUNDRIES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordic Semiconductor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Nordic Semiconductor ASA on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks. It also provides nRF9160 SiP low power cellular IoT device, nRF Cloud solution, nRF Connect software development kit, and third-party cellular modules; DECT NR+, a non-cellular radio standard; nRF7002 Wi-Fi companion ICs; and nRF52840 and nRF5340 multiprotocol SoCs. In addition, the company offers Bluetooth mesh; Bluetooth direction finding solution; Bluetooth Low Energy SoCs; Bluetooth LE audio products; Matter, a Connected Home over IP solution; Thread, an IP-based wireless networking protocol solution; Zigbee products; ANT solutions, including wireless multiprotocol SoCs supporting the ANT wireless protocol; pre-certified development modules and modems; and range extenders. Further, it provides built-in power management on SoCs and dedicated power management ICs comprising nPM1100 PMIC, nPM1300 PMIC, nPM6001 PMIC, nPM1100 EK, and Power Profiler Kit II; Device-to-nRF Cloud and Cloud-to-nRF Cloud solutions; and application specific integrated circuits and related consulting services. The company's products are used in various applications, such as automotive, beacon, computer peripherals, connected health, connected home, education, industrial automation, LED lighting, logistics and transport, retail and payment, sports and fitness, toys and gaming, virtual reality and augmented reality products, and wearables. Nordic Semiconductor ASA was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

