CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $0.73 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.0004777 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

