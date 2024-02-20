Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Trading Up 2.5%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.40. Approximately 48,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 76,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34.

About Daiichi Sankyo

(Get Free Report)

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.