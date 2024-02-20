Daniel Pichl Sells 15,000 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Pichl sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWTX traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,590,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,121. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,776,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,036,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,080 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 555.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,207,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares during the period.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

