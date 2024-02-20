Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) General Counsel Sells $49,440.50 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $49,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 284,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -1.56. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,250,000 after buying an additional 769,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,638,000 after buying an additional 139,992 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after buying an additional 169,463 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,306,238 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

