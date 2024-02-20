DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 5.4% Higher This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00114402 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00034584 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00020124 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006664 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

