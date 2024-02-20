Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading Down 0.8%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. 6,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 9,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Diversified Royalty Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $293.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

