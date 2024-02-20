Douglas M. Schosser Sells 3,326 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 22,490,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,428,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,285,000 after buying an additional 10,945,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $128,203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after buying an additional 5,659,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

