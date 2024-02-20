Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 31,930 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $3,821,382.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,223,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 28,412 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $3,357,161.92.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 24,174 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $2,890,001.70.

On Monday, February 12th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,025 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $2,381,172.75.

On Friday, February 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,499 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $2,414,987.19.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,968 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $3,014,884.80.

On Monday, February 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FirstCash stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.27. The company had a trading volume of 257,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,724. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $122.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FCFS. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 16.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in FirstCash by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

