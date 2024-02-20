Elastos (ELA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $753,947.15

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00007460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $84.99 million and $753,947.15 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,444,807 coins and its circulating supply is 21,911,465 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

