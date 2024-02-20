Energi (NRG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $351,619.00

Energi (NRG) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $351,619.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00073609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00026324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007663 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001481 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,906,750 coins and its circulating supply is 73,907,520 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

