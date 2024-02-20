Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.35)-$(0.29) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-4.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 million. Enovix also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.350–0.290 EPS.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of Enovix stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,069,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,217. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enovix has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

