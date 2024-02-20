Ergo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $862,755.80 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00003312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $127.08 million and approximately $862,755.80 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,178.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.04 or 0.00507748 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00132738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00051527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.70 or 0.00236977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00146295 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00027880 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,501,572 coins and its circulating supply is 73,502,322 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

