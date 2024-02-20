Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.91 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.85 or 0.00051642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.91 billion and $313.91 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,010.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.75 or 0.00505394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00132537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.23 or 0.00237037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00145351 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00026952 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,658,132 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.