Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Ethos Gold Corp. (CVE:ECC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 24,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 160,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
Ethos Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.54.
About Ethos Gold
Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the Perk-Rocky project located in Williams Lake, British Columbia; the Gaffney gold property located in central British Columbia; the Heaven Lake claim block covering an area of 4,400-hectare located in Ontario; the Fairchild Gold Project covering an area of 2,228-hectare located in the northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ontario; the Toogood claim covering an area of 6,350 hectares and McGrath claim covering an area of 1,800-hectare located on New World Island, Newfoundland; and the Deep Cove and Virgin Arm claims located on New World Island, Newfoundland.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ethos Gold
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ethos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.