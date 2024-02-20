Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Achieves $902.82 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 63.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $902.82 million and $413.66 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00073412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00026092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00019744 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007663 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 832,098,958 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

