Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 372.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 138.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

