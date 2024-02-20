Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.08). Approximately 193,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 241,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.50 ($2.06).

Franchise Brands Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 160.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 154.43. The stock has a market cap of £319.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,500.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through B2B, Filta International, B2C, and Azura segments. It offers drain clearance solutions to commercial customers, including facilities management, construction, manufacturing, education, retail, insurance, water utilities, and public sectors under the Metro Rod name; emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb name; fryer management and grease, drain management, and cooking oil filtration services to restaurants, supermarkets, stadiums, healthcare, education, hotels, and amusement parks under the Filta name; and designs, installs, and services adoptable and non-adoptable pump stations under the Willow Pumps name.

