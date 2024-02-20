Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Trading 0.9% Higher

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.56 and last traded at $41.47. 12,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 14,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

