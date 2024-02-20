Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Shares Down 1%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 39,190 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 28,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.