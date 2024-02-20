Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.0 million-$985.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $961.1 million. Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55 to $3.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HALO shares. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.00. 1,267,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,594. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,072,000 after buying an additional 152,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,023,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

