Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55 to $3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $915 million to $985 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $961.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.900 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. 1,267,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 101.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

