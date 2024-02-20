Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Up 3.3% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00007881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $149.72 million and approximately $37,210.71 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015307 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00013921 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,954.97 or 0.99933166 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009162 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00166462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.05354864 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $13,883.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

