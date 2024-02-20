Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $183.83 million and $27.55 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive Profile

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

