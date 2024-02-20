HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $671,419.50 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dawson Alyssa Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00.

HubSpot Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:HUBS traded down $18.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $595.31. 564,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $584.10 and a 200 day moving average of $518.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.07 and a 12 month high of $660.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 56 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

