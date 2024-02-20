Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.13 and last traded at $46.26. Approximately 90,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 117,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.6576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

