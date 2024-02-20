Insider Buying: Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Director Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

IOVA stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,719,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,172. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,128,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,730,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 228,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 836,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 78,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,812,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,468,000 after purchasing an additional 669,350 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.