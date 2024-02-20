Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells 65,268 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.07. 1,798,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.60. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.30 and a fifty-two week high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,674,006,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

