Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells 5,864 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of COUR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,164. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coursera during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

