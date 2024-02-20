Insider Selling: DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Insider Sells 26,164 Shares of Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.96. The company had a trading volume of 865,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $128.28. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average of $99.67.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,161,000 after purchasing an additional 145,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,295,000 after buying an additional 260,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DaVita by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,847,000 after buying an additional 63,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DaVita by 21.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,606,000 after buying an additional 292,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DaVita

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.