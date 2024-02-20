Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells 2,025 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $958,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,883.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.75. 17,998,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,790,102. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.20 and its 200-day moving average is $339.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $488.62.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,960,214,000 after buying an additional 3,104,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.