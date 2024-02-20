Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CEO Sells 107,927 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Keyvan Mohajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Keyvan Mohajer sold 70,098 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $154,215.60.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 100,957,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,687,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $985.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

