Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 71,226 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,322,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The company has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.