International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Trading Up 1.8%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.68. 62,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 70,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

