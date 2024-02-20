Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.76

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.76 and last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 126652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 869.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 865.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 37,875 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

