IOTA Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $905.09 million and approximately $51.29 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,152,954,445 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.