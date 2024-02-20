Javier Olivan Sells 7,556 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 7,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,576,103.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,711,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Javier Olivan sold 6,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total value of $3,500,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29.

Shares of META traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $471.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,998,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,790,102. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $488.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.74.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

