Jeremy Bender Sells 7,615 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $116,128.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,007,648.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 284,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,235. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -1.56.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAWN

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.