KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.41 and last traded at $33.49. Approximately 15,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 45,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

KBC Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

