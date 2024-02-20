Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.340-1.400 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.00.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.54. 1,623,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $185.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.21. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

