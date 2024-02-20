KRYZA Exchange 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.49 (KRX)

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. KRYZA Exchange has a market capitalization of $66.66 million and approximately $24.49 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KRYZA Exchange has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

KRYZA Exchange Token Profile

KRYZA Exchange was first traded on October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken. The official website for KRYZA Exchange is www.kryza.io.

Buying and Selling KRYZA Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00840073 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KRYZA Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KRYZA Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

