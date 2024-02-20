LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Trading Down 10%

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Free Report) shares fell 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.03 ($0.03). 3,839,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,099% from the average session volume of 320,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

LoopUp Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47.

About LoopUp Group

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, the European Union, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

