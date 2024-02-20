Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Down 1.9%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51. 228,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 117,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Price Performance

Lumina Gold Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$212.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.45.

(Get Free Report)

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.