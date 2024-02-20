Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Magna International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Magna International to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.71. Magna International has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $65.27.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Magna International by 323.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Magna International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Magna International by 121.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter worth about $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

