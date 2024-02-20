Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.110–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $173.0 million-$183.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.7 million. Matterport also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.11)-($0.07) EPS.

Matterport Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,992,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,270. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. Matterport has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $776.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Matterport alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,404,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Matterport by 84.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Matterport by 49.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matterport

(Get Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.