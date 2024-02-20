MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos Sells 20,000 Shares

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,419,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $1,148,800.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX traded down $4.72 on Tuesday, reaching $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 519,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,548. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $13,916,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,247,000 after buying an additional 1,249,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,726,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLTX. Citigroup began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

