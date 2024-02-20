MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos Sells 20,000 Shares

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,419,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Da Silva Jorge Santos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $1,148,800.00.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 7.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX traded down $4.72 on Tuesday, reaching $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 519,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,548. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.30.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLTX. Citigroup began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
